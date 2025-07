(FILES) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris on June 11, 2025. Nvidia became the first company to reach $4 trillion in market value on July 9, 2025, a new threshold in Wall Street's bet that artificial intelligence will transform the economy. Shortly after the stock market opened, Nvidia, which is led by electrical engineer Jensen Huang, vaulted as high as $164.42, giving it a valuation above $4 trillion before retreating slightly. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP)