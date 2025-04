A group of some 81 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Senegal, and Ghana sit on a bus after being detained by security forces and members of the Guatemalan Migration Institute in Guatemala City on September 28, 2022. Some 187 irregular migrants, mainly Venezuelans trying to reach the United States, were intercepted Wednesday in a caravan of vehicles in the southeast of the country and a bus station in the capital, a Migration source said. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)