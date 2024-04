(FILES) The logo of German airline Lufthansa can be seen on the vertical stabilizer of a plane standing with other Lufthansa aircrafts at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 7, 2024. German airline Lufthansa on April 11, 2024 said it would continue to suspend flights to and from Tehran until April 13 due to tensions in the Middle East. "Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Saturday, 13 April, after careful evaluation," the airline said in a statement. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)