BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 27: A retrofitted Lufthansa plane equipped with medical isolation facilities for Ebola cases arrives for a media presentation at Tegel airport on November 27, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The airplane, dubbed the "Robert Koch" and commisoned by the German government, will serve as a MedEvac option for health workers who are in western Africa participating in the international effort to stem the spread of the deadly Ebola virus. The German Red Cross (DRK), emergency services group (THW) and the Bundeswehr have sent volunteers to treat ebola cases in Liberia and Sierra Leone. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)