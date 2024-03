Molten copper flows onto cooling plates at the Jinguan Copper smelter, operated by Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co., in Tongling, Anhui province, China, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. On the heels of record refined copper output last year, China's No. 2 producer, Tongling, says it'll defy economic gloom and strive to churn out even more of the metal in 2019.