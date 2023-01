In this image released by The Hastings Group the Doomsday Clock is unveiled on January 20, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence, remains at 100 seconds to midnight this year, with advances like Covid-19 vaccines balanced by the rising tide of misinformation and other threats. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists president Rachel Bronson declared the world was no safer this year than 2019, when the clock's hands were moved to their current position. En esta imagen publicada por The Hastings Group, el Reloj del Juicio Final se presenta el 20 de enero de 2022 en Washington, DC. (Foto de The Hastings Group / AFP)