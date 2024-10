International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during an interview with AFP at IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2024. Artificial intelligence poses risks to job security around the world, but also offers a "tremendous opportunity" to boost flagging productivity levels and fuel global growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told AFP. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)