A worker operates a forklift to sort packaged goods destined for export, at a warehouse along the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump agreed to delay 25% tariffs against Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday, a dramatic turnabout with the neighboring nations on the brink of a trade war.