A worker installs a plate on the BYD Co. Shark plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) pickup truck during the launch event at Expo Santa Fe Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. It’s unusual for a Chinese brand to unveil a new vehicle outside of its home market, and the move shows Mexico’s growing importance to BYD and other automakers based in China, where growth has slowed. Photographer: Mariceu Erthal/Bloomberg