Stock trader Arthur Brunner of ICF Bank AG watches his monitor on the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Russian attack on Ukraine has sent stock markets worldwide on a downward slide in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. For the German benchmark index Dax, it went down by more than four percent at the start of trading. The other stock markets around the globe also slumped. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)