23/04/2019 FILED - 23 April 2019, Berlin: A person holds a smartphone displaying the logo of the social media platform Twitter. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Friday that his Twitter account had been suspended due to comments he made regarding the war in Ukraine. Photo: Monika Skolimowska/zb/dpa POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Monika Skolimowska/zb/dpa