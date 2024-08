(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 10, 2018 Japan's former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during a debate for the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the party's headquarters in Tokyo. As Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces his plans to resign over health problems on August 28, 2020, attention turns to who could succeed the country's longest-ruling premier, with no consensus yet clear on a candidate. (AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi).