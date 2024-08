Faithfuls queue outside of the Church of San Hipolito while waiting to visit the relic of Saint Jude Thaddeus, in Mexico City on August 1, 2024. Thousands of faithful flocked to this venue to ask for favors and express their devotion to the relic of Saint Jude Thaddeus, which consists of a bone from one of his arms, and which will tour several parishes in the country. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)