Mohammed al-Mutawaq, an 18-month-old Palestinian boy suffering from medical issues and displaying signs of malnutrition, drinks from a bottle as he lies on a mattress inside a tent in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 24, 2025. More than 100 aid organisations and human rights groups warned on July 23, that "mass starvation" was spreading in Gaza, as the United States said its top envoy was heading to Europe for talks on a possible ceasefire and aid corridor. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)