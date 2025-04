This photograph shows Pope Francis' coffin (bottom) with members of the clergy attending a ceremony inside St Peter's Basilica following the procession of the late Pope's coffin from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica, in the Vatican on April 23, 2025. The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, 2025, of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Alessandro DI MEO / POOL / AFP)