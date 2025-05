(FILES) President of the Academy of Sciences Etienne-Emile Baulieu is photographed on March 4, 2004 in the Mazarine library of the Institut de France in Paris. French professor Etienne-Emile Baulieu, who made major contributions to the knowledge of steroid hormones and developed RU 486, the first safe, effective contragestive medication (abortion pill), has died aged 98, his wife announced to AFP on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Jo�l SAGET / AFP)