(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 27, 2018, US President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Firing the US election security chief and pressuring local officials to throw out valid votes, President Donald Trump and his Republicans are making desperate -- though likely futile -- attempts to invalidate Democrat Joe Biden's election win. Trump showed no sign on November 18, 2020 of letting up on his campaign to challenge results of the November 3 vote that only he and his staunchest supporters refuse to accept. Two weeks after Election Day -- with Biden's win recognized around the world, and his team hard at work preparing to assume office -- Trump appears convinced he can sow enough doubt to delay or even prevent the Democrat from being officially certified as the winner. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN