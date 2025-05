Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya (3rd R) stands next to his lawyer Roda Verheyen (4th R) on March 17, 2025 at court in Hamm, western Germany, prior to the start of a trial against energy giant RWE, demanding the firm pay for climate change damage. Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya, 44, argues that electricity producer RWE -- one of the world's top emitters of climate-altering carbon dioxide -- must share the cost of protecting his hometown Huaraz from a swollen glacier lake at risk of overflowing from melting snow and ice. He wants the German company to pay 17,000 euros ($18,400) towards flood defences for his community, arguing that the fossil fuels the firm uses to generate electricity make it partly responsible for the flood risk. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)