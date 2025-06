California Highway Patrol officers arrest a demonstrator in the overpass of the 101 Freeway as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. US President Donald Trump on June 10 claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a "foreign enemy" and vowed to "liberate" the city after days of protests sparked by immigration raids. Trump has deployed thousands of troops including 700 active duty US Marines to Los Angeles, despite California authorities saying the move is unnecessary and will inflame the situation. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)