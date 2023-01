Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg enters the courtroom in Manhattan Supreme Court on August 18, 2022 in New York City. - Weisselberg, a long-time employee of former US President Donald Trump's company, was charged with 15 felony counts in connection with an alleged scheme stretching back to 2005 that sought "to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was 'off the books.'" El exdirector financiero de Trump, Allen Weisselberg, ingresa a la sala del tribunal de la Corte Suprema de Manhattan el 18 de agosto de 2022 en la ciudad de Nueva York. (Foto de Curtis Means / PISCINA / AFP)