FOTOS | Los estudios de Hollywood aplazaron los estrenos y rodajes de la mayoría de sus producciones para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus, que ha puesto en cuarentena a una de las industrias que más dependen del buen funcionamiento del mercado global.

Películas como "James Bond: No Time To Die", "Mulan" y "Fast & Furious 9" han visto sus estrenos mundiales pospuestos hasta nuevo aviso, debido a la propagación de la enfermedad. El Covid-19 también ha causado la suspensión de los rodajes de los filmes "Mission Impossible: 7" y "Jurassic World: Dominion" de las series televisivas "Grey’s Anatomy" y "Stranger Things", entre muchas otras.

Este es el listado actualizado de los estrenos y rodajes, tanto de cine como de televisión, aplazados por el Covid-19, la pandemia que ya suma unos 6,000 muertos y más de 165,000 contagiados en todo el mundo:ESTRENOS- “James Bond: No Time To Die”- “Mulan”- “Fast & Furious 9”- “A Quiet Place Part II”- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”- “Little Fires Everywhere”- “The Lovebirds”- “The New Mutants”- “Antlers”RODAJES DE CINE- “Mission Impossible: 7”- “The Matrix 4” / (nuevo)- “The Batman” / (nuevo)- “The Little Mermaid”- “Fantastic Beasts 3” / (nuevo)- “Jurassic World: Dominion” / (nuevo)- “Competencia Oficial”- Cinta biográfica sobre Elvis Presely sin título oficial- “Nightmare Alley”- “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”- “Home Alone”- “Peter Pan & Wendy”- “The Last Duel”- “Birds of Paradise”- “The Nightingale”- “Red Notice” / (nuevo)- “The Man From Toronto” / (nuevo)RODAJES DE TELEVISIÓN- “Grey’s Anatomy”- “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”- “The Handmaid’s Tale” / (nuevo)- “Stranger Things” / (nuevo)- “Euphoria” / (nuevo)- “Lord of the Rings” / (nuevo)- “The Walking Dead” / (nuevo)- “Pose” / (nuevo)- “Empire”/ (nuevo)- “Peaky Blinders” / (nuevo)- “The Morning Show”- “Riverdale”- “Grace and Frankie”- “The Witcher”/ (nuevo)- “WandaVision” / (nuevo)- “Survivor”- “The Amazing Race”- “Law & Order: SVU”- “NCIS”- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”- “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers”- Proyectos y pilotos actuales de Netflix para las próximas dos semanas.

