Chimneys emit vapor behind a perimeter fence with tree shadows at the Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill JSC, operated by Segezha Group, in Segezha, Russia, on Friday, March 19, 2021. Billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov is considering an initial public offering of wood, paper and packaging producer Segezha Group after an ecommerce operator he holds a stake in notched the most successful Russian debut in nearly a decade last November.