A visitor points to an electronic board displaying stock activity at the Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3) stock exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The Ibovespa opened 0.2 percent lower at 104,627.30 in Sao Paulo, with Brasil Bolsa Balcao contributing the most to the index decline, decreasing 1.9 percent. Photographer: Patricia Monteiro/Bloomberg