The BHP Group Ltd. logo outside Brookfield Place in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. BHP proposed a takeover of Anglo American Plc that values the smaller miner at £31.1 billion ($38.8 billion), in a deal that would catapult the combined company’s copper production far beyond its rivals while sparking the biggest shakeup in the industry in over a decade. Photographer: Philip Gostelow/Bloomberg