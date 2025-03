Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 11/03/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows (L-R) US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 11 March 2025. US and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss a path towards restoring peace in Ukraine. (Arabia Saudita, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES