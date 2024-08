View of the La Isla salt flat, located at 3,950 meters above sea level near the border with Argentina in the Atacama Region, Chile, taken on May 16, 2024. Chile plans to double its lithium production in the Atacama Desert through exploitation in Aguilar and La Isla, located in the "Lithium Triangle," completed by Argentina and Bolivia. The exploitation threatens the salt flats' ecosystems and the livelihoods of indigenous people in these inhospitable areas. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)