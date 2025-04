A nurse wears protective medical clothing and prepares a syringe by drawing a dose from a vaccine vial during the launch of an Ebola trial vaccination campaign at Mulago Referral Hospital in Kampala on February 3, 2025. Uganda started an Ebola Sudan virus vaccination trial on February 3, 2024, four days after an outbreak was confirmed, the WHO announced, beginning with those deemed at highest risk of the disease. (Photo by Badru Katumba / AFP)