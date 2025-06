A passenger stands at an empty hall of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport's Terminal 4 in Barajas on May 5, 2020 amid the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - More than 70 percent of new virus cases detected in Spain over the past 24 hours have been among medical staff, the health ministry said today. With the epidemic well in remission after peaking over a month ago, Spain standshas begun moves to ease out of the lockdown following weeks in which the rate of deaths and new infections has steadily declined. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)