Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (R) speaks with the media next to opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia while waiting for the results of the presidential election, in Caracas on July 28, 2024. Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado urged voters in the country's presidential election to remain at their polling stations to verify the counting process in the "decisive hours" after closing. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)