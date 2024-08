Signage for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app is displayed on a smartphone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. In a bid to salvage a deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok, Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella spoke with President Donald Trump by phone about how to secure the administrations blessing to buy the wildly popular, but besieged, music video app.