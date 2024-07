Teck Resources Ltd. signage is displayed during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, March 2, 2020. While other big conferences have been canceled, including the CERAWEEK summit in Houston which was due to start on March 9, miners declared last week that the show would go on despite the coronavirus -- with vigorous sanitation protocols in place. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg