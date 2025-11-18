La última jornada de las Eliminatorias Concacaf 2026 vivirá su momento cumbre este martes 18 de noviembre con el clásico centroamericano Costa Rica vs. Honduras, donde se definirá uno de los tres pases directos al Mundial que se unirán a los anfitriones. El encuentro se jugará en el Estadio Nacional de San José, Costa Rica, con el pitazo inicial a las 7:00 PM hora local (8:00 PM Hora del Este de EE. UU.). Los Ticos, dirigidos por Miguel Herrera, llegan a esta “final” obligados a ganar, ya que se encuentran terceros con seis puntos, mientras que Honduras lidera el Grupo I con ocho unidades, igualado con Haití.

La dramática situación del “Grupo de la Muerte” se define con dos partidos simultáneos: Costa Rica vs. Honduras y Haití vs. Nicaragua. Actualmente, Honduras y Haití comandan el sector con ocho puntos, pero La H tiene una mejor diferencia de goles (+3 sobre +1). Por lo tanto, Los Catrachos necesitan ganar y esperar que Haití no los supere en la diferencia de goles para asegurar el boleto directo. Si ambos, Honduras y Haití, ganan, la clasificación se definirá por la diferencia de goles.

Para Costa Rica, la victoria ante el líder hondureño es el único camino para mantener su esperanza de ir al cuarto Mundial consecutivo, pero su destino también depende del resultado del Haití vs. Nicaragua. Si los Ticos ganan y Haití empata o pierde, la clasificación es suya; cualquier otro resultado podría dejarlos incluso sin opciones de repechaje, dada la desventaja de puntos que arrastran en comparación con otros segundos lugares. El partido será transmitido por TeleXitos en televisión, app y web en Estados Unidos.

El panorama para Honduras también es tenso: una victoria los pone directamente en el Mundial 2026, mientras que un empate o una derrota los condena a depender del resultado de Haití y de lo que suceda en los otros grupos para optar por uno de los dos cupos al repechaje intercontinental. La jornada promete ser emocionante, con las tres naciones (Costa Rica, Honduras y Haití) jugándose el todo por el todo en una de las definiciones más apretadas en la historia de las Eliminatorias de la Confederación de Norteamérica, Centroamérica y el Caribe de Fútbol.

Costa Rica se coloca en el tercer puesto del Grupo I de las Eliminatorias CONCACAF para el Mundial 2026 con 6 unidades. | Crédito: Federación Costarricense de Fútbol / Facebook

¿Qué es TeleXitos?

TeleXitos es una cadena televisiva lanzada por Telemundo, la cual ha sido diseñada para ofrecer el mejor entretenimiento en Español. TeleXitos ofrece a sus televidentes emocionantes shows de gran popularidad como Caso Cerrado y Lo Que Callamos Las Mujeres, como también grandes películas del cine Mexicano, e importantes eventos deportivos como La Liga Premier y la Liga Mexicana.

¿Dónde sintonizar telExitos en EE.UU.?

Honduras lidera la tabla del Grupo I de las Eliminatorias CONCACAF para el Mundial 2026 con 8 puntos. | Crédito: Selección Nacional de Honduras - Fenafuth / Facebook

¿Cómo ver partido Costa Rica — Honduras por TeleXitos vía Peacock TV y Telemundo Online en USA?

La serie “Rumbo al Mundial” de Telemundo continúa con una noche de una cobertura exclusiva de la Clasificación de Conmebol para la Copa Mundial de Fútbol de 2026 este martes 18 de noviembre. Tanto el Costa Rica vs. Honduras, así como el resto de partidos de la sexta jornada de la Ronda Final de las Eliminatorias CONCACAF, se jugarán en simultáneo y se podrán ver a través de Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos.

FECHA HORA (ET y PT) PARTIDO PLATAFORMA Martes, 18 de noviembre de 2025 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Jamaica vs. Curazao Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Panamá vs. El Salvador Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Honduras Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Haití vs. Noruega Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Trinidad y Tobago vs. Bermudas Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. Guatemala vs. Surinam Universo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes Ahora y TeleXitos