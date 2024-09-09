La ceremonia de los MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (MTV VMAs 2024) es una de las galas más esperadas entre los fans de la música de Estados Unidos, pues reconoce a los trabajos más destacados en materia de videoclips, artistas y canciones. Este año, el evento tiene como conductora a la famosa rapera Megan Thee Stallion y, si llegaste a esta nota de Gestión Mix... es porque quieres conocer la lista completa de nominados. Por ello, te recomendamos prestarle atención a las siguientes líneas.
Vale precisar que la ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Arena UBS en Nueva York, exactamente el miércoles 11 de septiembre del 2024. Y, por supuesto, podrá ser vista a través de la cadena MTV.
Entre los artistas en competencia, Taylor Swift destaca con sus 12 nominaciones (el máximo número de la gala), mientras que Katy Perry ha sido anunciada como la estrella galardonada con el Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2024
A continuación, conoce a los nominados de cada categoría en los MTV VMAs 2024.
1. Video of the Year (Video del año)
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
2. Song of the Year (Canción del año)
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
3. Artist of the Year (Artista del año)
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
4. Best New Artist (Mejor artista revelación)
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
5. Push Performance of the Year (Actuación de empuje del año)
- August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
- September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
- October 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars”
- November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
- December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
- February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
- March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
- April 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”
- May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
- June 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy”
- July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
6. Best Collaboration (Mejor colaboración)
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- GloRilla y Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
- Jungkook feat. Latto – “Seven”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
7. Best Pop (Mejor pop)
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
8. Best Hip Hop (Mejor hip hop)
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red y SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna – “FukUMean”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – “Fe!n”
9. Best R&B (Mejor r&b)
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made for Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Summer Walker y 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
10. Best K-Pop (Mejor k-pop)
- Jungkook feat. Latto – “Seven”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
- NewJeans – “Super Shy”
- Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Deja Vu”
11. Best Latin (Mejor latino)
- Anitta – “Mil Veces”
- Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
- Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
- Myke Towers – “Lala”
- Peso Pluma y Anitta – “Bellakeo”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Shakira y Cardi B – “Puntería”
12. Best Rock (Mejor rock)
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
- U2 – “Atomic City”
13. Best Alternative (Mejor alternativo)
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
14. Best Afrobeats (Mejor afrobeats)
- Ayra Starr feat. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown feat. Davido and Lojay – “Sensational”
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher y Pheelz – “Ruin”
15. Video for Good (Video para el bien)
- Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas y Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
- RAYE – “Genesis”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
16. Song of Summer (Canción del verano)
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Charli XCX y Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- Future, Metro Boomin y Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
- GloRilla y Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- SZA – “Saturn”
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
17. Best Group (Mejor grupo o banda)
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- NCT Dream
- NewJeans
- NSYNC
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twenty One Pilots
18. Best Trending Video (Mejor video de moda)
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Camila Cabello feat. Playboi Carti – “I Luv It”
- Chappell Roan – “Hot to Go!”
- Charli XCX – “Apple”
- Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi”
- Tinashe – “Nasty”
19. VMAs Most Iconic Performance (Actuación más icónica de los VMA)
- Beyoncé – “Love on Top” (2011)
- Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna y Missy Elliott – “Like a Virgin” y “Hollywood” (2003)
- Eminem – “The Real Slim Shady” y “The Way I Am” (2000)
- Katy Perry – “Roar” (2013, live from Empire-Fulton Ferry Park)
- Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi” (2009)
- Madonna – “Like a Virgin” (1984)
- Taylor Swift – “You Belong with Me” (2009)
20. Best Visual Effects (Mejores efectos visuales)
- Ariana Grande – “The Boy Is Mine” (Visual Effects by Digital Axis)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic y Flawless Post)
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” (Visual Effects by Max Colt y FRENDER)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” (Visual Effects by Mathematic)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” (Visual Effects by Uppercut, John Geehreng, Steve Cokonis, Mitch Gardiner, Chelsea Pistono, John Ashby, Alice Cen, Ernie Armitage, Georgina Poushkine, Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian y Justin Johnson)
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Visual Effects by Parliament)
21 Best Editing (Mejor montaje)
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” (Editing by Nick Yumul)
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – (Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Editing by David Checel)
- Lisa – “Rockstar” (Editing by Nik Kohler)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” (Editing by Jai Shukla)
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Editing by Chancler Haynes)
22. Best Direction (Mejor dirección)
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – (Directed by Christian Breslauer)
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Directed by Alex Lockett y Margaret Qualley)
- Eminem – “Houdini” (Directed by Rich Lee)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” (Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Directed by Bardia Zeinali)
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Directed by Taylor Swift)
23. Best Art Direction (Mejor dirección artística)
- Charli XCX – “360″ (Art Direction by Grace Surnow)
- Lisa – “Rockstar” (Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian)
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” (Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins)
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Art Direction by Ethan Tobman)
24. Best Choreography (Mejor coreografía)
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” (Choreography by Margaret Qualley)
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)
- Lisa – “Rockstar” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” (Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos)
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” (Choreography by Sean Bankhead)
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” (Choreography by Sergio Reis)
25. Best Cinematography (Mejor cinematografía)
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – (Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov)
- Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” (Cinematography by Jeff Bierman)
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” (Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” (Cinematography by Marz Miller)
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” (Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve)
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto)
26. Michael Jackson Video Vanguard
- Katy Perry (GANADORA)
¿CÓMO VOTAR PARA ELEGIR A LOS GANADORES DE LOS VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2024?
La “Votación a través de Instagram Stories” está vigente hasta el 11 de septiembre a las 11:00 a.m. (ET). Recuerda que puedes elegir a tus ganadores a través de las pegatinas de votación de Instagram.