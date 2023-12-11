Los Premios Globos de Oro 2024 ahora tienen seis nominados por cada una de las 27 categorías. Antes solo eran cinco. También se agregó un premio por taquilla (Foto: AFP)
Los Premios Globos de Oro 2024 ahora tienen seis nominados por cada una de las 27 categorías. Antes solo eran cinco. También se agregó un premio por taquilla (Foto: AFP)

(, en español) es uno de los reconocimientos más importantes de la industria del entretenimiento en Estados Unidos. La entrega de estos galardones para series, películas y actores es un gesto de prestigio y también un termómetro para los próximos Premios Óscar 2024. Por ello, es clave estar atentos a la lista completa de los nominados.

¿Cuándo se entregan los Premios Globos de Oro 2024? El domingo 7 de enero de 2024, a las 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos.

Los Golden Globes ahora tienen a seis nominados por categoría, aumentando uno a las anteriores ediciones. Además, se han agregado premios, como a la película más taquillera, llegando a tener 27 categorías en total en 2024.

Algunas de las particularidades de esta edición es que Pedro Pascal ha conseguido su primera nominación a los Globos de Oro por su actuación en “The Last of Us”. ¿Qué pasará con las películas y series favoritas como “Barbie” y “The Bear”? La respuesta está en la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024.

Cillian Murphy y Margot Robbie, protagonistas de "Oppenheimer" y "Barbie", respectivamente, son las estrellas de los Golden Globes 2024 (Foto: AFP)

LISTA COMPLETA DE LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GOLDEN GLOBES 2024

Mejor película - Drama

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor actriz en una película - Drama

  • Annette Benning - “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Huller - “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Greta Lee - “Past Lives”
  • Carrey Mulligan - “Maestro”
  • Cailey Spaeny - “Priscilla”

Mejor actor en una película - Drama

  • Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - ”Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo - “The Color Purple”
  • Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”
  • Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
  • Andrew Scott - “All of us Strangers”

Mejor película: musical o comedia

  • “Air”
  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “May December”
  • “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”
  • Jennifer Lawrence - “No Hard Feelings”
  • Natalie Portman - “May December”
  • Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves”
  • Margot Robbie - “Barbie”
  • Emma Stone - “Poor Things”

Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia

  • Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet - “Wonka”
  • Matt Damon - “Air”
  • Paul Giamatti - “The Holdeovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix - “Beau if Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction”

Mejor película - animado

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Wish”

Mejor película: idioma no inglés (idioma anteriormente extranjero)

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Fallen Leaves”
  • “Io Capitano”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “The Zone of Interest”
  • “Society of the Snow”

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster - ”Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore - “May December”
  • Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”
  • Devine Joy Randoplh - “The Holdovers”

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton, “May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor director - película

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos,”Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Mejor guión - película

  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
  • Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song, “Past Lives”
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Mejor música original - película

  • “Poor Things”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “The Zone of interest”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mejor canción original - película

  • Addicted to Romance, “She Came to Me”
  • Dance the Night, “Barbie”
  • I’m Just Ken, “Barbie”
  • Peaches, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • Road to Freedom, ”Rustin”
  • What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas for “Barbie”

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

  • “1923″
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Last of us”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Sccession”

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Helen Mirren, “1923″
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Brian Cox - “Sussession”
  • Kieran Culkin - “Succession”
  • Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”
  • Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
  • Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
  • Dominic West - “The Crown”

Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Rachel Brosnahan - “”The Marvelosu Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edibiri - “The Bear”
  • Elle Fanning - “The Great”
  • Selena Gomez - “Only Murders on the Building”
  • Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión

  • “Al the Light we Cannot See”
  • “Beef”
  • “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • “Fargo”
  • “Fellow Travelers”
  • “Lessons in Chemiestry”

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple, “Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión

  • Matt Bomer, ”Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
  • Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
  • David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

  • Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake, “Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”
  • Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, ”Succession”

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

  • “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
  • “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
  • “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

