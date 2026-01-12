Enzo Mori
La gran noche de Hollywood tiene fecha, hora y escenario. La 83.ª edición de los Premios Globos de Oro 2026 celebrará este domingo 11 de enero a lo más destacado del cine, la televisión y las plataformas de streaming correspondientes a la temporada 2025. La gala se desarrollará desde las 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT en el icónico hotel The Beverly Hilton, en Los Ángeles, un recinto histórico que volverá a llenarse de estrellas, glamour y momentos memorables.

Para el público de Latinoamérica, la ceremonia podrá seguirse en vivo a través de TNT y también vía streaming en HBO Max, las señales oficiales que llevarán cada detalle del evento a la región. A continuación, te contamos qué canales y plataformas debes sintonizar según el país donde te encuentres, para que no te pierdas la alfombra roja, los discursos y la entrega de los codiciados Globos de Oro.

No te pierdas los Premios Globos de Oro 2026 este domingo 11 de enero (Foto: AFP)

Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2026

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • “Blue Moon”
  • “Bugonia”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “Nouvelle Vague”
  • “One Battle After Another”

Mejor película, drama

  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “It Was Just an Accident”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”

Mejor director de película

  • Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
  • Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
  • Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
  • Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Mejor actor — Película, musical/comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
  • George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
  • Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
  • Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Mejor actor en una película — drama

  • Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
  • Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
  • Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
  • Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia

  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
  • Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
  • Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
  • Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Mejor actriz en una película - drama

  • Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
  • Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
  • Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
  • Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
  • Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

  • Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
  • Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
  • Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
  • Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
  • Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
  • Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

  • Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
  • Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
  • Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
  • Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Mejor guion — Película

  • Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
  • Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
  • Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”

Mejor película de animación

  • “Arco”
  • “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle”
  • “Elio”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor película en idioma extranjero

  • “It Was Just An Accident”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sirat”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Mejor banda sonora original — Película

  • Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
  • Hans Zimmer, “F1”
  • Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
  • Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
  • Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
  • Max Richter, “Hamnet”

Mejor canción original — Película

  • “Dream as One” por Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Golden” por Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “I Lied to You” por Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
  • “No Place Like Home” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” por Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Train Dreams” por Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “F1”
  • “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Weapons”
  • “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Zootopia 2”

Mejor serie de televisión — Drama

  • “The Diplomat”
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Severance”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “The White Lotus”

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “The Studio”

Mejor miniserie de televisión

  • “Adolescence”
  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Dying for Sex”
  • “The Girlfriend”

Mejor actriz – Televisión – Drama

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Britt Lower, “Severance”
  • Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”

Mejor actriz — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

  • Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
  • Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
  • Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor — Televisión, musical o comedia

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actor de reparto – Televisión

  • Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
  • Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
  • Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
  • Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Mejor actriz de reparto - Televisión

  • Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
  • Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
  • Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
  • Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor de miniserie

  • Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
  • Jude Law, Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
  • Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
  • Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Mejor comedia stand-up en televisión

  • Bill Maher, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”
  • Brett Goldstein, “The Second Best Night of Your Life”
  • Kevin Hart, “Acting My Age”
  • Kumail Nanjiani, “Night Thoughts”
  • Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”
  • Sarah Silverman, “Postmortem”

Mejor podcast

  • “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd”
  • “Call Her Daddy”
  • “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”
  • “The Mel Robbins Podcast”
  • “Smartless”
  • “Up First”
Periodista con experiencia en redacción y creación de contenido digital. Soy licenciado de la Universidad Jaime Bausate y Meza. Trabajé en medios de comunicación y agencias de marketing. Experiencia también como fotógrafo en campos deportivos.

