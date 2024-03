Platform B, an offshore oil and gas platform operated by DCOR, LLC, in the Dos Cuadras Field off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Nearly two dozen oil and gas platforms off the southern California coast should be fully removed when they stop producing, according to an Interior Department plan that will shape the end of the regions more than half-century legacy with offshore drilling. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg