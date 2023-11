(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 30, 2018 Peru's former President (2011-2016) Ollanta Humala speaks next to his wife Nadine Heredia outside their home after being released from preventative detention awaiting trial on charges of money laundering, in Lima. Ollanta Humala became the first ex-president of Peru to go on trial on February 21, 2022 in a vast corruption case involving Brazilian construction group Odebrecht and bribes paid to politicians. (Photo by Luka GONZALES / AFP)