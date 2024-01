Members of the National Police inspect the car in which Prosecutor Cesar Suarez was at the moment he was shot dead in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 17, 2024. A prosecutor charged with investigating the dramatic live-broadcast armed assault last week on an Ecuadoran television station was shot dead Wednesday, the country's attorney general said. "In the face of the murder of our colleague Cesar Suarez ... I am going to be emphatic: organized crime groups, criminals, terrorists will not stop our commitment to Ecuadoran society," said Attorney General Diana Salazar in a statement on X. (Photo by CHRISTIAN VINUEZA / AFP)