"Train to Busan" es una película de acción y terror de Corea del Sur de 2016, dirigida por Yeon Sang-ho y protagonizada por Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi y Ma Dong-seok (Foto: RedPeter Film)
"Train to Busan" es una película de acción y terror de Corea del Sur de 2016, dirigida por Yeon Sang-ho y protagonizada por Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi y Ma Dong-seok (Foto: RedPeter Film)
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. Mientras algunos títulos llegan, otros se despiden, así que deberías revisar que largometrajes y temporadas abandonan la plataforma de streaming de la N roja y cuántos días tienes para verlos, por lo menos en este popular servicio de video bajo demanda. A continuación, te comparto la lista completa de lo que sale de Netflix este mes.

Si algunas de tus series o películas favoritas están en la lista, no te preocupes, podrías encontrarlas en otras plataformas de streaming o esperar algún tiempo a que Netflix la vuelva a incluir en su catálogo. La película “” y su secuela “Peninsula” están entre las que dejan Netflix USA.

La mejor manera de confirmar si un título está a punto de salir del catálogo de Netflix es entrar a Detalles de dicha serie o película y buscar el mensaje “Último día para ver este título en Netflix”.

¿QUÉ SERIES Y PELÍCULAS ABANDONAN NETFLIX EN MAYO DE 2026?

1 de mayo

  • 12 Years a Slave (2013)
  • Annie (2014)
  • Bliss (1997)
  • Blue Mountain State (Temporadas 1-3)
  • Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)
  • Bruno (2009)
  • Call Me Kate (2022)
  • Conan The Destroyer (1984)
  • Darkest Hour (2017)
  • Dawn of the Dead (2004)
  • Dune (1984)
  • Erin Brockovich (2000)
  • Focus (2015)
  • Fury (2014)
  • Gunslingers (2025)
  • Harry and the Hendersons (1987)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Homefront (2013)
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
  • Jaws (1975)
  • Jaws 2 (1978)
  • Jaws 3 (1983)
  • Joy Ride (2023)
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
  • License to Wed (2007)
  • Lone Survivor (2013)
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)
  • Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)
  • Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol (2011)
  • Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)
  • Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)
  • Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
  • Old Enough! (Season 1)
  • Over the Hedge (2006)
  • Priscilla (2023)
  • Rooster Cogburn (1975)
  • Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)
  • Sicario (2015)
  • The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
  • The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)
  • The Story of Us (1999)
  • Whiplash (2014)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)

2 de mayo

  • Blue Mountain State (2011)
  • Boys Over Flowers (2009)
  • Iris (2009)
  • Lola (2024)
  • Peninsula (2020)
  • Train to Busan (2016)
"Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula", película surcoreana de terror y acción postapocalíptica de 2020 coescrita y dirigida por Yeon Sang-ho, también sale del catálogo de Netflix en mayo de 2026 (Foto: Next Entertainment World)
"Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula", película surcoreana de terror y acción postapocalíptica de 2020 coescrita y dirigida por Yeon Sang-ho, también sale del catálogo de Netflix en mayo de 2026 (Foto: Next Entertainment World)

3 de mayo

  • Just Buried (2007)
  • The Humans and the Mongoose (2021)

4 de mayo

  • The Joneses (2009)

5 de mayo

  • AY: Spotting The Difference (2023)
  • The Order of Things (2022)
  • Wish Upon (2017)

6 de mayo

  • 30 for 30: Broke (2012)
  • 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (2019)
  • 30 for 30: The Two Escobars (2010)
  • Overboard (2018)

7 de mayo

  • Full Speed (Temporadas 1-2)
  • The Infiltrator (2016)
  • Super Me (2021)

8 de mayo

  • All I See Is You (2016)
  • Kill Your Friends (2015)
  • Manodrome (2023)
  • The Emoji Movie (2017)

9 de mayo

  • Documentary Now! (Temporadas 1-4)
  • Sing Street (2016)

11 de mayo

  • ABBA: Against the Odds (2024)
  • Teetoaler (2023)

13 de mayo

  • INKSYLAND Concert (2022)
  • Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

14 de mayo

  • The Marksman (2021)

15 de mayo

  • Love or Money (2020)

16 de mayo

  • Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter (2014)
  • Peter Rabbit (2018)
  • Widow Clicquot (2024)

17 de mayo

  • It’s Bruno! (Temporada 1)
  • Romeo & Juliet (2013)
  • White Gold (Temporada 2)

19 de mayo

  • Ile Owo (2022)

20 de mayo

  • North Hollywood (2021)
  • The Addams Family (2019)
  • The Addams Family 2 (2021)
"The Addams Family" es una película de animación y comedia negra animada por computadora en 3D, dirigida por Conrad Vernon y Greg Tiernan (Foto: Universal Pictures)
"The Addams Family" es una película de animación y comedia negra animada por computadora en 3D, dirigida por Conrad Vernon y Greg Tiernan (Foto: Universal Pictures)

21 de mayo

  • Act Your Age (Temporada 1)
  • Crossroads (2002)
  • Marry Christmas (2024)
  • Mob Psycho 100 (2018)
  • Phil (2019)
  • Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (2023)
  • The Family Holiday (2007)
  • Wildfire (Temporadas 1-4)

24 de mayo

  • Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow (2022)

25 de mayo

  • Numberblocks (2021)
  • Synchronic (2020)
  • Unbroken (2019)

26 de mayo

  • Pig (2021)

27 de mayo

  • Black Space (Temporada 1)
  • The Paperboy (2012)

28 de mayo

  • AfrAId (2023)
  • Word of Honor (2021)

29 de mayo

  • I Smile Back (2015)

30 de mayo

  • Subservience (2024)

31 de mayo

  • Dirty John (Temporadas 1-2)
  • Your Honor (Temporadas 1-2)

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