Las nuevas temporada de “XO, Kitty”, “Bloodhounds”, “Perfil falso”, “Beef”, “Machos alfa” y “Running Point” fuero los principales estreno del mes de abril de 2026. Pero es momento de revisar lo que Netflix tiene preparado para mayo. ¿Qué nuevas series, películas, documentales y eventos en vivo están programados para los próximos 31 días? Uno de los más esperados es el regreso del spin-off de la exitosa serie española “La casa de papel”, “Berlín y la dama del armiño”, protagonizada por Pedro Alonso, quien vuelve a interpretar a ese icónico personaje.
También aparece en la lista, la segunda temporada de “Las cuatro estaciones”, protagonizada por Tina Fey y Colman Domingo, Will Forte y Erika Henningsen. Los nuevos episodios continuarán explorando las crisis de mediana edad y las dinámicas de las parejas tras los acontecimientos de la primera entrega.
“El Señor de las Moscas” es una miniserie de cuatro episodios que está basada en la novela de William Golding y narra la caída en la barbarie de un grupo de niños varados en una isla. Producida por la BBC y escrita por Jack Thorne, se estrenará en Netflix Estados Unidos el 4 de mayo de 2026.
LISTA DE ESTRENO DE NETFLIX EN MAYO DE 2026
1 de mayo
- Glory
- My Dearest Señorita
- Son-In-Law
- Swapped
- 13 Going on 30
- 48 Hrs.
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- Bad News Bears
- The Boss
- The Breakfast Club
- Burn After Reading
- Den of Thieves
- Domestic Disturbance
- Eat Pray Love
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Green Book
- Hitch
- Home
- Jennifer’s Body
- Jumanji
- Jumping the Broom
- La Brea - Temporadas 1-3
- The Land Before Time
- Meet the Parents
- Meet the Fockers
- Little Fockers
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Ouija
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Pretty Woman
- The Proposal
- Schindler’s List
- Starship Troopers
- Trainwreck
- Under the Skin
- Veronica Mars
- Waterworld
4 de mayo
- Dr. Seuss’s Horton! - Temporada 2
- Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)
- Lord of the Flies
5 de mayo
- Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Final)
6 de mayo
- Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
- Love is Blind Poland
- Worst Ex Ever - Temporada 2
7 de mayo
- The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
- Legends
- My Dearest Assassin
- USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory
8 de mayo
- My Royal Nemesis
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Thank You, Next - Temporada 3
10 de mayo
- The Roast of Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
11 de mayo
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Pop Culture Jeopardy!
12 de mayo
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Untold UK: Jamie Vardy
13 de mayo
- Between Father and Son
- The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
- Perfect Match - Temporada 4
- Roosters - Temporada 2
14 de mayo
- Nemesis
- Soul Mate
15 de mayo
- Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
- The Crash
- The WONDERfools
16 de mayo
- Black Phone 2
- Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
18 de mayo
- Abraham Lincoln - Temporada 1
- FDR: Season 1
- Grant: Season 1
- The Great War
- Law and Order: Season 23-24
- Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors- Temporadas 1-2
- Nope
- Theodore Roosevelt - Temporada 1
- Thomas Jefferson - Temporada 1
- Washington - Temporada 1
19 de mayo
- Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
20 de mayo
- Carizzma
21 de mayo
- The Boroughs
- James.
22 de mayo
- Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
- Ladies First
- Mating Season
23 de mayo
- F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
- F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
24 de mayo
- F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
26 de mayo
- Untold UK: Vinnie Jones
27 de mayo
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder- Temporada 2
- My 2 Cents
- Room to Move
28 de mayo
- The Four Seasons - Temporada 2
- Murder Mindfully -Temporada 2
29 de mayo
- Brazil ’70: The Third Star
- Calabasas Confidential
- Rafa
31 de mayo
- AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
- The Theory of Everything