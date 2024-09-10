Los MTV Video Music Awards, ceremonia que premia a los mejores videos musicales del año, se perfilan como uno de los mejores eventos de la industria del entretenimiento musical en los Estados Unidos. Originalmente programados para el 10 de septiembre, los MTV VMAs 2024 finalmente se realizarán este miércoles 11 de septiembre. La organización tuvo que modificar la fecha para no competir con el debate presidencial entre Donald Trump y los Estados Unidos.
Para esa edición de los VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion fue confirmada como presentadora de la ceremonia y, también, está nominada en cinco categorías diferentes. Las luces de la velada también iluminarán a la estrella del momento, Taylor Swift, que cuenta con un total de 10 nominaciones.
A la cantante de 34 años, quien podría encabezar el próximo Super Bowl, le siguen Post Malone, con 9, mientras que Eminem, Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter, cuentan con 6. Luego aparecen Megan Thee Stallion y SZA, con cinco nominaciones cada una, y, finalmente, LISA (Blackpink), Olivia Rodrigo y Teddy Swims, con cuatro.
Mientras que muchas entregas de premios reclutan a los críticos para determinar los ganadores finales, MTV pone el poder en manos de los fans. Eso significa que el público puede decidir quién es el mejor de los mejores votando en línea por sus artistas favoritos.
¿Dónde ver los MTV VMAs 2024 EN VIVO?
Lista de canales para ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2024, según tu país:
|Países
|Canales de TV
|Estados Unidos
|MTV, MTV 2, VH1, Nickelodeon, Paramount Plus, FuboTV, Hulu+, Live TV, Sling TV, TV Land, Pop, TV Land, Televisa Univisión y UniMás.
|Argentina
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 103 de Megacable, 264 de DIRECTV, 387 de Movistar TV y 500 de Cablevisión), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Bolivia
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 601 AXS, 350 de Inter y 173 de Entel), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Chile
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 159 de Claro TV, 350 de TuVes HD, 25 de VTR, 264 de DIRECTV y 387 de Movistar TV), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Colombia
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 151 de Claro TV, 71 de Tigo Bogotá, 264 de DIRECTV y 387 de Movistar TV), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Ecuador
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 302 de Claro TV, 660 de TV Cable, 264 de DIRECTV y 387 de Movistar TV), Pluto y Paramount+.Guatemala: MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 350, 450 y 1450 de Claro TV y 563 de Tigo), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Honduras
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canal 563), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Panamá
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 278 de Cable Onda, 47 y 350 de Claro TV), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Perú
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 80 de Claro TV, 602 de Movistar TV, 264 de DIRECTV y 387 de Movistar TV), Pluto y Paramount+.
|México
|MTV Latinoamérica (Canales 701 y 1710 de Sky, 260 de Dish, 236 de Izzi, 151 de Star y 726 de Total Play), Pluto y Paramount+.
|Rep. Dominicana
|MTV Latinoamérica (canales 174 de Orbit Cable y 253 y 350 de Claro TV), Pluto y Paramount+.
¿A qué hora ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2024?
- 18:00 horas de México, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras
- 19:00 horas de Perú, Panamá, Ecuador y Colombia
- 20:00 horas de Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana y Canadá
- 21:00 horas de Brasil, Argentina y Uruguay
- 02:00 horas de España, Italia, Alemania y Francia
En Estados Unidos
- 8 pm ET (hora del Este)
- 7 pm CT (hora del Centro)
- 6 pm MT (hora de Montaña)
- 5 pm PT (hora del Pacífico)
¿Cuándo son los MTV Video Music Awards 2024?
Los MTV Video Music Awards se llevarán a cabo el miércoles 11 de septiembre a las 8 p.m. (hora del Este de EE. UU.) en el USB Arena de Nueva York.
Anteriormente, los MTV Video Music Awards estaban programados para el 10 de septiembre, pero luego el debate presidencial de ABC también se programó para ese día. MTV reprogramó los VMAs para el día siguiente para que los espectadores pudieran ver ambos eventos en vivo.
¿Quién cantará en los MTV VMAs 2024?
Hasta el momento, MTV ha confirmado a 13 artistas que actuarán durante la gala de los Video Music Awards 2024. Entre ellos se destacan los nombres de Anitta, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter y Shawn Mendes.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
- Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the town red”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Eminem
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
- Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy nada
- Tyla
PRESENTACIÓN DEL AÑO
- Agosto de 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes”
- Septiembre de 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum”
- Octubre de 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars”
- Noviembre de 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Diciembre de 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- Enero de 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”
- Febrero de 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
- Marzo de 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”
- Abril de 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”
- Mayo de 2024: Laufey – “Goddess”
- Junio de 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy”
- Julio de 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- Drake con Sexyy Red y SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
- Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
- Camila Cabello
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE HIP HOP
- Drake ft. Sexyy Red y SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Gunna – “Fukumean”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
- Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” –
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
- Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
- Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
- U2 – “Atomic City”
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
- Anitta – “Mil veces”
- Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
- Karol G – “Mi ex tenía razón”
- Myke Towers – “Lala”
- Peso pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
- Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería "
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Burna Boy – “City Boys”
- Chris Brown ft. Davido y Lojay – “Sensational”
- Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
- Tyla – “Water”
- Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
- Lisa – “Rockstar”
- NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
- NewJeans – “Super Shy”
- Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
- Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu”
MEJOR VIDEO PARA EL BIEN (que incluye un mensaje social)
- Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (De la película “Barbie”)”
- Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
- Raye – “Genesis”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Dirigida por Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirigida por Alex Lockett y Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Dirigida por Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Dirigida por Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Dirigida por Bardia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Dirigida por Taylor Swift
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Cinematografía de Anatol Trofimov
- Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” – Cinematografía de Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematografía de Nikita Kuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematografía de Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Cinematografía de Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematografía de Rodrigo Prieto
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Edición de Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Edición de David Checel
- Lisa – “Rockstar” – Edición de Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Edición de Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Edición de Chancler Haynes
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Coreografía de Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Coreografía de Charm La’Donna
- Lisa – “Rockstar” – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Coreografía de Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Coreografía de Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine” – Efectos visuales de Digital Axis
- Eminem – “Houdini” – Efectos visuales de Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Efectos visuales de Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Efectos visuales de Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Efectos visuales de Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift con Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Efectos visuales de Parliament
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
- Charli XCX – “360″ – Dirección artística de Grace Surnow
- Lisa – “Rockstar” – Dirección artística de Pongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Dirección artística de Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Dirección artística de Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Dirección artística de Ethan Tobman