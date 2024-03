TIP Group semi-trucks parked at the San Martin Obispo Park commercial facilities, part of the Fibra Next real estate investment trust (REIT), in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico state, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Latin America's largest real estate investment trust's planned IPO of Fibra Next, which will be formed with properties from Fibra Uno Administracion SA and another company controlled by the founders, had been looking to raise as much as $1.5 billion in a primary offering. Photographer: Jeoffrey Guillemard/Bloomberg