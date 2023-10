Tel Aviv (Israel), 08/10/2023.- Police at the scene of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, 08 October 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. More than 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,000 left injured in the attacks, the Israeli foreign ministry said. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN