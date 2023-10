The Unit 5 of Jera Co.'s liquefied natural gas (LNG) fired power plant during a media tour at the company's Anegasaki Power Station in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on Dec. 16, 2021. Jera, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co., will resume operations of the Unit 5 from January 4 after winning an auction conducted by Tepco Power Grid for winter supply, the utility said on its website.