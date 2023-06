Aerial view of the Q'eswachaka rope bridge taken after its annual renovation, near Huinchiri, Quehue District, Cusco Department, in southern Peru, on June 11, 2023. The Q'eswachaka hand-woven straw bridge, which hangs over the Apurimac river, is rebuilt by local indigenous communities every June in a ritual that lasts three days. (Photo by Christian SIERRA / AFP)