A Palestinian man and his children sit in a destroyed room following the targeting or a residential building by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. Heavy fighting has raged around Gaza's far southern city near the border with Egypt, the last part of Gaza to face a ground invasion, where an AFP team reported more air and artillery strikes early in the morning on May 22. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)