The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. In addition to helping rescue the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and colleagues also spent 2020 finishing up the central bank’s first-ever review of how it pursues the goals of maximum employment and price stability set for it by Congress. Photographer: Erin Scott/Bloomberg