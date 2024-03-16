El Día de San Patricio, mejor conocido como el “Saint Patrick’s Day” en el idioma inglés, es una festividad que tiene su origen en Irlanda donde se conmemora al obispo y misionero escocés, quien murió un 17 de marzo de 493 (siglo V), por su contribución a la iglesia católica y que, a través de los años, ha ganado una gran popularidad en diferentes países del mundo como Estados Unidos, España, Australia, Canadá, Irlanda del Norte, México y Alemania. Por esta razón, te compartiremos una lista de las 50 mejores frases para esta fecha especial para que puedas enviar por WhatsApp a tu familia y amigos.
Desde fiestas en bares y pubs irlandeses hasta desfiles en ciudades importantes como Nueva York, Dublín, Madrid, Londres, entre otros, el Día de San Patricio se ha convertido en una tradición universal donde la música, la danza, la vestimenta verde, los curiosos símbolos celtas y, sobre todo, la cerveza nunca faltan cada 17 de marzo y este domingo no será la excepción.
Si deseas unirte a la fiesta, no dudes en enviar un mensaje especial con estas frases desde el WhatsApp de tu teléfono móvil:
Mensajes originales para enviar en el Día de San Patricio por WhatsApp
- 1. “You gotta try your luck at least once a day, because you could be going around lucky all day and not even know it” (“Tienes que probar suerte al menos una vez al día, porque podrías tener suerte todo el día y ni siquiera darte cuenta”), Jimmy Dean
- 2. “For the whole world is Irish on the seventeenth o’ March!” (“¡Por qué el mundo entero es irlandés el diecisiete de marzo!”), Tomás Agustín Daly
- 3. “You can make a man of Ireland, but you can’t take the Irishness of the man” (“Se puede hacer de Irlanda un hombre, pero no se puede quitar el carácter irlandés del hombre”), Tyson Fury
- 4. “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover — hard to find, lucky to have” (“Un buen amigo es como un trébol de cuatro hojas: difícil de encontrar, pero afortunado de tener”), Proverbio irlandés
- 5. “Yeah, it’s St. Paddy’s Day. Everyone’s Irish tonight” (“Sí, es el día de San Paddy. Esta noche todos son irlandeses”), The Boondock Saints
- 6. “Well, I’m a leprechaun so don’t be telling me about rainbows!” (“Bueno, soy un duende, ¡así que no me hables de arcoíris!”), The Luck of The Irish
- 7. “Luck is believing you’re lucky” (“La suerte es creer que tienes suerte”), Tennessee Williams
- 8. “If you’re Irish, it doesn’t matter where you go — you’ll find family” (“Si eres irlandés, no importa adónde vayas: encontrarás familia”), Victoria Smurfit
- 9. “I say luck is when an opportunity comes along and you’re prepared for it” (“Yo digo que la suerte es cuando aparece una oportunidad y estás preparado para ella”), Denzel Washington
- 10. “Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels. All of these have music woven through and around them. Tunes for dancing or for weeping, for battle or for love” (“Irlanda es una tierra de poetas y leyendas, de soñadores y rebeldes. Todos ellos tienen música entretejida a su alrededor. Melodías para bailar o llorar, para la batalla o para el amor”), Nora Roberts
Frases bonitas para tener una buena suerte en el Día de San Patricio
- 11. “The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself” (“La mejor suerte de todas es la que uno mismo consigue”), Douglas MacArthur
- 12. “Here’s the thing about luck … you don’t know if it’s good or bad until you have some perspective” (“Esto es lo que pasa con la suerte... no sabes si es buena o mala hasta que tienes cierta perspectiva”), Alice Hoffman
- 13. “The amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act” (“La cantidad de buena suerte que te llegue depende de tu voluntad de actuar”), Barbara Sher
- 14. “When it comes to luck, you make your own” (“Cuando se trata de suerte, tú creas la tuya”), Bruce Springsteen
- 15. “A pound of pluck is worth a ton of luck” (“Una libra de valor vale más que una tonelada de suerte”), Presidente James A. Garfield
- 16. If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky (“Si tienes dos amigos en tu vida, tienes suerte. Si tienes un buen amigo, eres más que afortunado”), S. E. Hinton
- 17. “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity” (“La suerte es lo que sucede cuando la preparación se encuentra con la oportunidad”), Séneca
- 18. “Some hearts just get lucky sometimes” (“Algunos corazones a veces tienen suerte”), Carrie Underwood
- 19. “She played the fiddle in an Irish band, but she fell in love with an English man” (“Tocaba el violín en una banda irlandesa, pero se enamoró de un inglés”), Ed Sheeran
- 20. “No, I’m not lucky, I’m blessed, yes” (“No, no tengo suerte, estoy bendecido, sí”), Nicki Minaj
Frases bonitas de famosos para poder celebrar el Día de San Patricio
- 21. “And they’ll tell you now, you’re the lucky one” (“Y ahora te dirán que eres el afortunado”), Taylor Swift
- 22. “In Dublin’s fair city where the girls are so pretty” (“En la bella ciudad de Dublín, donde las chicas son tan bonitas”), The Dubliners
- 23. “We’ll call it an Irish Pub” (“Lo llamaremos pub irlandés”), The Rumjacks
- 24. “I call it magic when I’m with you” (“Yo lo llamo magia cuando estoy contigo”), Coldplay
- 25. “You may be my lucky star, but I’m the luckiest by far” (“Puede que seas mi estrella de la suerte, pero yo soy la más afortunada con diferencia”), Madonna
- 26. “Show a little faith, there’s magic in the night” (“Muestra un poco de fe, hay magia en la noche”), Bruce Springsteen
- 27. “If I found a lucky penny, I’d toss it across the bay. Your love is worth all the gold on earth” (“Si encontrara un centavo de la suerte, lo arrojaría al otro lado de la bahía. Tu amor vale todo el oro del mundo”), Elvis Presley
- 28. “Something special happened today. I got green lights all the way” (“Algo especial sucedió hoy. Recibí luz verde en todo momento”), Aloe Blacc
- 29. “Lucky to have been where I have been” (“Es una suerte haber estado donde he estado”), Jason Mraz y Colbie Caillat
- 30. “I feel lucky, think I’ll flip a coin. I’m a winner either way” (“Me siento afortunado, creo que lanzaré una moneda. Soy un ganador de cualquier manera”), María Chapin Carpenter
Frases del Día de San Patricio inspirados en bendiciones para compartir en WhatsApp
- 31. “May the sound of happy music, and the lilt of Irish laughter, fill your heart with gladness, that stays forever after” (“Que el sonido de la música alegre y el ritmo de la risa irlandesa llenen tu corazón de alegría que permanecerá para siempre”)
- 32. “There are good ships and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, and may they ever be” (“Que las bisagras de nuestra amistad nunca se oxiden. Y nuestra cerveza nunca se vuelva mohosa”)
- 33. “May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning and night” (“Que tus bolsillos estén pesados y tu corazón ligero. Que la buena suerte te persiga cada mañana y cada noche”)
- 34. “Wishing you a rainbow for sunlight after showers — miles and miles of Irish smiles for golden happy hours” (“Les deseo un arco iris para la luz del sol después de la lluvia: millas y millas de sonrisas irlandesas para horas felices doradas”)
- 35. “May your troubles be less, your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door” (“Que tus problemas sean menos, tus bendiciones sean más y nada más que felicidad entre por tu puerta”)
- 36. “For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day” (“Por cada pétalo del trébol, esto te trae un deseo: buena salud, buena suerte y felicidad para hoy y todos los días”)
- 37. “May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go” (“Que tus bendiciones superen en número a los tréboles que crecen, y que los problemas te eviten dondequiera que vayas”)
- 38. “Wherever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you!” (“Dondequiera que vayas, hagas lo que hagas, ¡que la suerte de los irlandeses te acompañe!”)
- 39. “May your day be touched by a bit of Irish luck, brightened by a song in your heart, and warmed by the smiles of the people you love” (“Que tu día esté tocado por un poco de suerte irlandesa, iluminado por una canción en tu corazón y reconfortado por las sonrisas de las personas que amas”)
- 40. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! Wear the colors with pride!” (“¡Feliz día de San Patricio para todos! ¡Vistan los colores con orgullo!”), Conor McGregor
Frases cortas para felicitar en el Día de San Patricio
- 41. “They call me lady luck” (“Me llaman dama de la suerte”), Frank Sinatra
- 42. “Could it be that you and me are the lucky ones?” (“¿Podría ser que tú y yo seamos los afortunados?”), Lana Del Rey
- 43. “May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live” (“Que vivas todo el tiempo que quieras y nunca quieras mientras vivas”)
- 44. “Vive todo el tiempo que quieras y nunca quieras mientras vivas” (”Live as long as you want and never want to as long as you live”)
- 45. “Let the shenanigans begin!” (“¡Que empiecen las travesuras!”)
- 46. “Let’s shamrock and roll” (“Vamos a trébol y rodar”)
- 47. “Keep calm and shamrock on!” (“¡Mantenga la calma y el trébol encendido!”)
- 48. “Everyone’s Irish tonight” (“Todos son irlandeses esta noche”)
- 49. “What’s the greenest holiday on the planet? St. Patrick’s Day!” (“¿Cuál es la fiesta más verde del planeta? ¡Día de San Patricio!”)
- 50. “Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day” (“Irlandés, un feliz día de San Patricio”)