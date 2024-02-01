Febrero llega con este nuevo mes se añaden títulos adicionales entre películas y series a las principales plataformas de streaming de Estados Unidos. Por eso, conoce cuáles son los estrenos en Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, HULU y Paramount Plus.
ESTRENOS DE NETFLIX - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: Asesino americano; Anaconda; Suficiente; Fury; El gran Gatsby (2013); Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 2; It (2017); Magic Mike’s Last Dance; Moneyball; La otra Bolena; Pacific Rim; Resident Evil; Resident Evil: Retribution; SWAT: Under Siege; Shot Caller; Algo tiene que ceder; Tom y Jerry (2021); X; Young Sheldon: Temporada 6; ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES)
- 2 de febrero: Let’s Talk About CHU; Orion and the Dark; Plus One
- 3 de febrero: Ready Player One
- 5 de febrero: 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo; 30 for 30: Nature Boy; Monk: Seasons 1-8; My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5; The Re-Education of Molly Singer; Dee & Friends in Oz
- 7 de febrero: Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Parte 2; Luz: The Light of the Heart; Raël: The Alien Prophet
- 8 de febrero: One Day
- 9 de febrero: A Killer Paradox; Alpha Males: Season 2; Ashes (TR); Bhakshak (IN); Lover, Stalker, Killer
- 10 de febrero: Horrible Bosses
- 11 de febrero: Horrible Bosses 2
- 13 de febrero: Kill Me If You Dare; Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3; Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
- 14 de febrero: A Soweto Love Story; Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3; The Heartbreak Agency; Love Is Blind: Season 6; Players
- 15 de febrero: AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2; The Catcher Was a Spy; Crossroads; House of Ninjas; Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel; Ready, Set, Love; The Vince Staples Show
- 16 de febrero: The Abyss; Comedy Chaos; Einstein and the Bomb; Warrior: Seasons 1-3
- 19 de febrero: Little Angel: Volume 4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
- 20 de febrero: Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out; Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
- 21 de febrero: Can I Tell You A Secret?
- 22 de febrero: Avatar: The Last Airbender
- 23 de febrero: Everything Everywhere All at Once; Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6; Mea Culpa; Through My Window: Looking at You
- 24 de febrero: The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; The Real World: Season 9
- 26 de febrero: Blippi Wonders: Season 3; Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4; Rhythm + Flow Italy
- 28 de febrero: American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders; The Mire: Millennium; Code 8 Part II
- 29 de febrero: A Round of Applause; The Tourist: Season 2
ESTRENOS DE MAX - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: Bad Education; Batman vs. Robin; Batman: Bad Blood; The Bling Ring; Brooklyn; Chasing Flavor (Max Original); Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Citizen Kane; A Clockwork Orange; Clone High , Temporada 2 (Max Original); Dying of the Light; Everest; La familia; Viernes 13 ( 2009); Full Metal Jacket; Una historia de fantasmas; Godzilla (1998); Godzilla 2000; Gorky Park; The Lego Movie; Leviatán; La vida tal como la conocemos; Menashe; Midsommar; ¡Miss Sharon Jones!; La sonrisa de Mona Lisa; Música desde otra habitación; El guardián de mi hermana; The Notebook; Solo los fuertes; The Peanuts Movie; Rolling Along: Bill Bradley; Save Yourselves!; Se7en; Sex and the City (Película); Shorts; DC: El hijo de Batman; Steve Jobs: El hombre de la máquina; Stone; The Trust; Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns; Tyler Perry’s La familia que caza; Up In the Air; La visita; Wedding Crashers
- 2 de febrero: Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
- 3 de febrero: Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet); The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
- 4 de febrero: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original); The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
- 5 de febrero: Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
- 6 de febrero: The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
- 7 de febrero: The Deep Three; Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
- 8 de febrero: They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original); Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
- 10 de febrero: The Accidental Influencer (Max Original), Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network), Race for the White House
- 11 de febrero: Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim); Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet); Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet); Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal
- 12 de febrero: Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Season 2B (HGTV)
- 13 de febrero: Trial By Fire
- 14 de febrero: Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
- 15 de febrero: Bea’s Block (Max Original); Bleed For This, The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
- 16 de febrero: Underdogs United - Season 1
- 17 de febrero: Outback Opal Hunters - Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
- 18 de febrero: Evil Lives Here - Season 8B (ID); Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original); Naked and Afraid -Season 17 (Discovery Channel); A Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
- 20 de febrero: Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC); Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
- 22 de febrero: Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original); San Andreas
- 23 de febrero: Machete Kills
- 24 de febrero: The Man Who Played with Fire
- 27 de febrero: God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original); God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original); God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original); The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
- 29 de febrero: Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID); Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
ESTRENOS DE DISNEY PLUS - FEBRERO 2024
- 2 de febrero: Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2 Pixar’s Self – Short Premiere
- 3 de febrero: Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes
- 5 de febrero: Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
- 7 de febrero: The Marvels - Premiere; Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
- 9 de febrero: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes; Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4
- 13 de febrero: The Space Race
- 14 de febrero: Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes); Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
- 16 de febrero: Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6
- 20 de febrero: Operation Arctic Cure
- 21 de febrero: Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes); Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3)
- 28 de febrero: Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes); Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming; Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere; Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – New Episode
ESTRENOS DE PARAMOUNT - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: A Bloody Lucky Day premiere; 12 Years a Slave; 23 Walks; A River Runs Through It; A Thousand Words; A Walk on the Moon; Agent Revelation; Alfie (1966); Alfie (2004); All Styles; American Hangman; An Unfinished Life; Animal Kingdom; Another Kind of Wedding; Arrivederci, Baby!; Barefoot in the Park; Bangkok Dangerous; Beastly; Beautiful Girls; Benefit of the Doubt; Birthday Girl; Bounce; Bound; Boys and Girls; Bridget Jones’s Baby; Bridget Jones’s Diary; Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason; Brown Girl Begins; Captive; Carolina; Case 39; Chicago; Chocolate City; Clue; Cold Brook; Cold in July; Colewell; Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind; Daniel; Dead Water; Dirty Dancing; Dirty Pretty Things; Don’t Look Now; Downeast; Drillbit Taylor; Echo in the Canyon; Ella Enchanted; Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt); Enduring Love; Enough Said; Extraordinary Measures; Fade to Black; Fancy Pants; Foxfire; Freedom Writers; Freedom’s Path; French Postcards; Fresh; Friedkin Uncut; Friends with Benefits; Fully Realized Humans; Fun in Acapulco; Funny Face; Game 6; G.I. Blues; Girls! Girls! Girls!; God’s Pocket; Hamlet (2004); Hands Up; Harlem Nights; Harold and Maude; Hell or High Water; Hellion; Home for the Holidays; Hoop Dreams; In & Out; It Started In Naples; International Falls; Interview With the Vampire; Italian for Beginners; Jersey Girl; Just a Kiss; KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible; Kinky Boots (2006); Labor Day; Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life; Lee Daniels’ The Butler; Like Water for Chocolate; Lincoln; Love Jones; Love Spreads; Love Story; Lucky Them; Magnolia; Maid in Manhattan; Malena; Margot at the Wedding; Mindhunters; Moonlight and Valentino; Morning Glory; Murder On The Orient Express (1974); Muriel’s Wedding; Night Falls On Manhattan; No Country for Old Men; No Strings Attached; Once Upon A Time In The West; Passion Play: Russell Westbrook; Perfect Sense; Phil; Premature; Project Ithaca; Red Tails; Rhapsody of Love; Risky Business; Roman Holiday; Romeo and Juliet; Run with the Hunted; Sabrina (1954); Sahara; Savage; Save the Last Dance; Shaft (2000); Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut; Sidewalks of New York; Sirens; Slow Burn; Sound of Violence; Sunset Boulevard; Superpower; Superstar; Swingers; The Appearance; The Cider House Rules; The Fighting Temptations; The First Nudie Musical; The Get Together; The Good Girl; The Great Gatsby (1974); The Harder They Come; The Help; The Honeymooners; The Iron Giant; The Ladies Man; The Ledge; The Long Kiss Goodnight; The Long Shadow; The Love Guru; The Loved Ones; The Original Kings of Comedy; The Out-of-Towners (1970); The Out-of-Towners (1999); The Ramen Girl; The Romantics; The Secret Life of Bees; The Sunlit Night; The Weather Man; The Wrong Todd; Tigerland; Tone-Deaf; Trading Places; True Grit (1969); Urban Cowboy; Vampire in Brooklyn; Virtuosity; Walkaway Joe; We Own the Night; We Were Soldiers; What Breaks the Ice; What Women Want; When a Stranger Calls; When We Were Kings; Wuthering Heights (2003); Why Stop Now; William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet; Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!; Wish You Were Here; Your Sister’s Sister;
- 2 de febrero: Kokomo City; Past Lives; The Tiger’s Apprentice
- 4 de febrero: The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
- 6 de febrero: #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
- 7 de febrero: Bar Rescue (Season 8); Behind The Music (Season 2); Danger Force (Season 2); Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1); MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3); Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3; The Love Experiment (Season 1)
- 8 de febrero: Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024); Halo Season 2 premiere
- 10 de febrero: Pixie
- 11 de febrero: Tracker (Season 1); The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- 12 de febrero: Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5); NCIS (Season 21); NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 3); The Neighborhood (Season 6)
- 13 de febrero: FBI (Season 6); FBI: International (Season 3); FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)
- 14 de febrero: The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2); VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
- 15 de febrero: Ghosts (Season 3); So Help Me Todd (Season 2) Young Sheldon (Season 7)
- 16 de febrero: 100 Days to Indy (Season 1); Blue Bloods (Season 14) Fire Country (Season 2); S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
- 18 de febrero: CSI: Vegas (Season 3); The Equalizer (Season 4)
- 21 de febrero: Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2); Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10); The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
- 23 de febrero: End of Watch
- 27 de febrero: As We Speak: Rap; Music on Trial
- 28 de febrero: Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19); Survivor (Season 46)
- 29 de febrero: Elsbeth (Season 1)
ESTRENOS DE HULU - FEBRERO 2024
- 1 de febrero: FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere; Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED);Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1; Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3; Addicted; America’s Sweethearts; Baby Boy; Big Momma’s House; Black Knight; The Cabin in the Woods; Call Me By Your Name; Client 9; Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2; Date Movie; Dear John; The Descent; Eat Pray Love; The Eye; First Daughter; Force Majeure; Gnomeo & Juliet; Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.; Hitch; How Stella Got Her Groove Back; Jason Bourne; Jack And Jill; Judas and the Black Messiah; Jumanji; Just My Luck; Jumping the Broom; Knight And Day; Life or Something Like It; Love is Strange; Man on Fire; Men Of Honor; Monster In-Law; Mr. & Mrs. Smith; My Super Ex-Girlfriend; Night Catches Us; Notorious; Obsessed; Pretty Woman; Secrets of Eden; The Secret Life Of Bees; Sisters; Soul Food; Twilight; The Twilight Saga: New Moon; The Twilight Saga: Eclipse; Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1; The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2; Valentine’s Day; Warm Bodies; The Watch; What’s Your Number?; 12 Years A Slave; The 40 Year-Old Virgin; 500 Days Of Summer
- 2 de febrero: Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1; Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere; Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere; Freelance
- 3 de febrero:
- 4 de febrero: Alien Vs. Predator; Beloved; Hope Floats; Predator; Predator 2
- 5 de febrero: Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere; Antebellum
- 6 de febrero: Camp Hideout
- 7 de febrero: Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3; 50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
- 8 de febrero: Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere; The Conners: Season 6 Premiere; Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere; 10 Things I Hate About You; True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1; After The First 48: Complete Season 8; Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1; Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2; The Last Song; Love & Other Drugs; Romeo + Juliet
- 9 de febrero: Suncoast: Film Premiere; The Abyss; Cat Person; The Lost King
- 10 de febrero: The Lost City
- 11 de febrero: Father Stu
- 12 de febrero: Blended
- 13 de febrero: The Space Race: Documentary Premiere; Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- 14 de febrero: Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
- 15 de febrero: Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2; Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8; Cake Boss: Complete Season 15 Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
- 16 de febrero: Life + Beth: Complete Season 2; Pod Generation
- 17 de febrero: Amulet
- 19 de febrero: American Idol: Season 22 Premiere Nomadland
- 21 de febrero: The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
- 22 de febrero: Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
- 23 de febrero: Mercy Road
- 24 de febrero: Dragonkeeper Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
- 25 de febrero: Monica
- 27 de febrero: FX’s Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
- 28 de febrero: Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
- 29 de febrero: Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries St. Vincent The Shack