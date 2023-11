Newly-made copper cathode sheets stacked ahead of shipment at the Uralelectromed Copper Refinery, operated by Ural Mining and Metallurgical Co. (UMMC), in Verkhnyaya Pyshma, Russia, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A rebound in the world’s largest economies as the vaccination against Covid-19 rolls out is stoking demand for metals, food and energy when supplies are still constrained, creating short-term shortages. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg